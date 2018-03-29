Bruins' David Backes: Participates in line rushes Thursday

Backes (leg) skated with Danton Heinen and Riley Nash during Thursday morning's line rushes.

While not yet confirmed, it appears as though the power forward is poised to return to action Thursday night against the Lightning. Backes is bouncing back from a right leg laceration that he suffered March 17, which required 17-18 stitches. Prior to that, the 33-year-old had logged 12 goals and 28 points in 50 games.