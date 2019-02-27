Bruins' David Backes: Physical in win

Backes threw five hits and collected his fight fighting major of the season in a 4-1 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

With only one point in his last 12 games, Backes has to find another way to impact the game. He was responsible for one-fourth of all Bruins' hits in the contest and now has 104 in total on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories