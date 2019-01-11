Bruins' David Backes: Picks up assist
Backes collected an assist during a 4-2 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.
The assist came despite Backes seeing little ice time in the contest; he ended with only 12:41, though, to be fair, he did see four minutes on the power play. Backes now has nine points in his last 16 games as he attempts to solidify his spot on David Krejci's wing.
