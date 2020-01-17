Play

Bruins' David Backes: Placed on waivers

The Bruins tabbed Backes for waivers Friday for the purposes of sending him to the AHL.

Backes has been a shell of his former self this season, collecting just three points while averaging only 8:33 of ice time in the 16 games he's drawn into. He remains under contract for one more season, though it's unlikely his production will spike anytime soon as the veteran's career winds down.

