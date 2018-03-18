Bruins' David Backes: Positive reports after injury scare

Backes avoided structural damage after getting cut by a skate in Saturday's game against the Lightning, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

According to Joe McDonald of Boston Sports Journal, the veteran said that he's OK, despite requiring what coach Bruce Cassidy estimated was around 18 stitches after Backes was cut by Lightning forward Yanni Gourde's skate while the Boston winger fell into the net. This is great news for Backes and his fantasy owners, who can now hold out hope that he'll be good to go Monday against the Blue Jackets.