Bruins' David Backes: Posts helper Tuesday

Backes recorded an assist and dished out three hits Tuesday against the Red Wings.

Backes logged 17:16 of ice time while contributing on both power play and penalty kill. The 33-year-old winger will be battling for a top-six role, but he's starting to regress after posting his first non-lockout season under 40 points since the 2007-08 campaign. Backes is likely to line up as one of the best bottom-six forwards in the league, and his fantasy contributions likely won't reach what they used to with the Blues.