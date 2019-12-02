Bruins' David Backes: Pots first goal of season
Backes scored a power-play goal that was the difference maker in a 3-1 win over Montreal on Sunday.
Playing the bumper role on a Boston power play in the third period, Backes fired home his first goal of the year, beating a screened Carey Price to put the hosts ahead 2-1. The Bruins would add another to hand the Canadiens their eighth straight defeat. Backes, 35, only has two points in nine appearances in 2019-20, so don't expect him to find the scoresheet very often, especially while he's averaging just 8:22 of ice time per night.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.