Bruins' David Backes: Pots first goal of season

Backes scored a power-play goal that was the difference maker in a 3-1 win over Montreal on Sunday.

Playing the bumper role on a Boston power play in the third period, Backes fired home his first goal of the year, beating a screened Carey Price to put the hosts ahead 2-1. The Bruins would add another to hand the Canadiens their eighth straight defeat. Backes, 35, only has two points in nine appearances in 2019-20, so don't expect him to find the scoresheet very often, especially while he's averaging just 8:22 of ice time per night.