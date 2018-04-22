Bruins' David Backes: Pots Game 5 goal
Backes scored a goal Saturday during a 4-3 loss in Game 5 against Toronto.
The tally was Backes' second goal of the series and although he's still searching for his first assist, he's provided a strong physical presence reeling off 17 hits throughout the first five games. With the acquisition of Rick Nash, Backes is now seemingly stuck on the third forward line which limits his offensive opportunities, but he still is coming out with the second power-play unit and averaging 2:08 of time on the man advantage per game. The veteran is no stranger to postseason play and recently reeled off 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 20 games during a 2015-16 run with St. Louis, and although those strong numbers are unlikely with him on the third line, Backes should continue to fill the scoresheet with his hits even if he's not pitching in points.
