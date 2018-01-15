Bruins' David Backes: Producing more often

Backes finished Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens with five hits.

While he failed to register a point Saturday, Backes delivered his highest hit total (five) since Dec. 14. Backes has heated up nicely lately, as evidenced by his 10 points in the last eight games. That said, the American veteran is a long way off the pace of his usual 200-plus hits and 20-plus goals, but there's room for him in most every format while he's hitting the scoresheet with regularity.