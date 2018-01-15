Bruins' David Backes: Producing more often
Backes finished Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens with five hits.
While he failed to register a point Saturday, Backes delivered his highest hit total (five) since Dec. 14. Backes has heated up nicely lately, as evidenced by his 10 points in the last eight games. That said, the American veteran is a long way off the pace of his usual 200-plus hits and 20-plus goals, but there's room for him in most every format while he's hitting the scoresheet with regularity.
More News
-
Bruins' David Backes: Fourth straight two-point game•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Scores twice in shootout loss•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Racks up two points against Ottawa•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Sets up two goals in win•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Breaks four-game drought•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Notches first two goals Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...