Bruins' David Backes: Racks up two points against Ottawa

Backes scored his fifth goal of the season and added an assist in Wednesday's win over Ottawa.

Backes was also credited with five shots on goal in the victory. The second-line winger has had a disappointing season, but he's starting to heat up with three goals and seven points in his last five games. A lethal combination of physical play and scoring ability makes him worth owning in many fantasy settings. Considering he missed almost all of November due to a battle with diverticulitis, Backes could be worth scooping up if he continues this strong play. Keep an eye out.