Bruins' David Backes: Ready for Wednesday tilt
Backes (illness) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay.
The American forward has played just five games this season while dealing with diverticulitis, logging one assist and a minus-3 rating in that span. However, one has to believe that Backes' play will improve moving forward after undergoing surgery to correct the problem. Backes will also be thrust into a more prominent role Wednesday, centering the team's second line while David Krejci nurses an upper-body injury.
