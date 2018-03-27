Bruins' David Backes: Resumes skating
Backes (leg) skated on Tuesday.
It has already been confirmed that Backes, who needed 17-18 stitches to close a cut on the back of his right leg March 17, won't play Tuesday night against the Jets. Consider Backes day-to-day as Thursday's contest against the Lightning approaches, but we doubt we'll see him return to game action that quick. In other news, the veteran power forward -- who has logged 28 points in 50 games to date -- has been named the Bruins' nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded annually to the player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey."
More News
-
Bruins' David Backes: Could resume skating Tuesday•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Several days away from return to action•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Doubtful for games on road trip•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Likely out at least two games•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Positive reports after injury scare•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Done for night after getting cut by skate•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...