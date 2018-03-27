Bruins' David Backes: Resumes skating

Backes (leg) skated on Tuesday.

It has already been confirmed that Backes, who needed 17-18 stitches to close a cut on the back of his right leg March 17, won't play Tuesday night against the Jets. Consider Backes day-to-day as Thursday's contest against the Lightning approaches, but we doubt we'll see him return to game action that quick. In other news, the veteran power forward -- who has logged 28 points in 50 games to date -- has been named the Bruins' nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded annually to the player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey."