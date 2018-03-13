Bruins' David Backes: Returns from suspension Tuesday

Backes (suspension) will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes.

Backes received a three-game ban for his late hit to the head of Detroit's Frans Nielsen last Tuesday, but he's served his time and will be back in action. The veteran winger is lasted to retake his spot centering the second line alongside Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak and should also regain his spot on the power play.