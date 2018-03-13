Bruins' David Backes: Returns from suspension Tuesday
Backes (suspension) will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes.
Backes received a three-game ban for his late hit to the head of Detroit's Frans Nielsen last Tuesday, but he's served his time and will be back in action. The veteran winger is lasted to retake his spot centering the second line alongside Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak and should also regain his spot on the power play.
More News
-
Bruins' David Backes: Banned three games•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Dishes two helpers in win over Flames•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Says he's fine after leaving Tuesday's game•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Takes the ice Wednesday•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Departs with injury•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Producing more often•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...