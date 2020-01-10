Bruins' David Backes: Returns to lineup
Backes skated 8:35 with one hit and one block in Thursday's 5-4 win over Winnipeg.
It was only Backes' second time in the lineup over the past nine games. Even when Backes gets in games his ice time rarely reaches double digits -- he has averaged 8:33 in his 16 games played. This could be Backes' last season with the Bruins if the team decided to buy out the final year of his contract, which seems likely considering how little Backes is being used.
