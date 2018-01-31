Bruins' David Backes: Says he's fine after leaving Tuesday's game
Backes indicated that he's fine after being evaluated for a head injury in the third period of Tuesday's loss to the Ducks, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Backes skated on line with Peter Cehlarik and Riley Nash at practice Wednesday, a trio that should remain intact Thursday against the Blues, with Anders Bjork dealing with an upper-body injury. Backes has not recorded a point over his last three games, but overall he's logged eight goals and 19 points in 31 contests this season, while providing the Bruins with valuable grit and leadership.
