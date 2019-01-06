Bruins' David Backes: Scores in return from suspension

Backes collected the game-winning goal during a 2-1 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

In his first game back from a three-game suspension the big winger was able to break his nine-game scoring drought with a top-shelf shot past the goalie. In his last 17 games, Backes has put up 10 points and created valuable depth scoring that the Bruins have been lacking to start the season.

