Bruins' David Backes: Scores second of season
Backes scored the opening goal during an eventual 4-2 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday.
The goal is only Backes' second of the season despite playing in 21 games. He has never managed to top 40 points in a season with Boston, and he won't come anywhere close this season either.
