Bruins' David Backes: Scores twice in shootout loss

Backes potted a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Washington.

Backes gave his team a 1-0 lead in the first period and a 3-2 lead in the third, but both were ultimately squandered. The veteran power forward is playing his best hockey of the season to close out the calendar year, with multi-point outings in each of his past three appearances.

