Bruins' David Backes: Sees 16:31 worth of ice time Thursday

Backes saw 16:31 worth of ice time (including 1:13 on the power play) in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Backes worked on the Bruins' fourth line Thursday, yet still finished second among the Bruins' forwards in terms of ice time. Wherever he plays in the lineup, the veteran forward will be counted on to provide leadership, physicality and secondary scoring. Through two games, Backes has logged two shots, two PIM and four hits.