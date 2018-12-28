Bruins' David Backes: Set for hearing with league
Backes will have a hearing with the league for his check on Blake Coleman on Thursday, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Friday.
The focal point of the hearing will no doubt be whether the head was the primary point of contact and if contact with the head was avoidable. Fantasy owners can expect the league to announce a decision regarding any supplemental discipline for Backes ahead of Saturday's matchup with Buffalo.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...