Bruins' David Backes: Set for hearing with league

Backes will have a hearing with the league for his check on Blake Coleman on Thursday, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Friday.

The focal point of the hearing will no doubt be whether the head was the primary point of contact and if contact with the head was avoidable. Fantasy owners can expect the league to announce a decision regarding any supplemental discipline for Backes ahead of Saturday's matchup with Buffalo.

More News
Our Latest Stories