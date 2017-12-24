Bruins' David Backes: Sets up two goals in win
Backes registered two assists -- including a man-advantage helper -- in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.
A veteran forward known for his versatility, Backes' 19:07 of ice time was close to a season high, and he now has a serviceable eight points (four goals, four assists) in 12 games since Nov. 29, when he courageously returned after undergoing surgery to remove part of his colon. While the American hasn't been counted on as much in Boston following 10 seasons with the Blues, he remains a physical, power-play presence who should finish around a half-point per game by the end of the 2017-18 campaign -- his second with the B's.
