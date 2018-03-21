Bruins' David Backes: Several days away from return to action

Backes, who required 17 stitches to close a cut he sustained Saturday night against the Lightning, expects to be back in action in the next 5-to-10 days.

Backes, who didn't skate with the B's during Tuesday's practice, fortunately avoided serious damage when a skate blade hit the back of his leg Saturday night, but the veteran forward still needs to proceed cautiously in order to avoid any sort of infection during the wound's healing process. Backes has notched 12 goals and 28 points in 50 games this season, to go along with 49 PIM, numbers that help out in deeper fantasy formats, but what can't be measured statistically is his leadership ability and the degree of veteran grit he brings to a forward unit that has absorbed some youngsters this season.