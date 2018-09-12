Bruins' David Backes: Sheds 10 pounds
Backes dropped 10 pounds this offseason, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The 34-year-old forward hopes that trimming down some gives him a bit of extra speed to supplement his power game. Backes is coming off a 2017-18 season in which he logged 14 goals and 33 points in 57 games, and while top-six duty isn't likely on tap for him, the Bruins would certainly welcome an uptick in production from Backes, who's expected to anchor the team's third line.
