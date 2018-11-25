Bruins' David Backes: Shell of former self

Backes scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Montreal.

It took 18 games, but Backes finally got his first goal of the season. And his second assist. Long gone are his dominant, 50/100 power-forward years. Backes is a filler on the Bruins. He shouldn't be that on your roster.

