Bruins' David Backes: Shell of former self
Backes scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Montreal.
It took 18 games, but Backes finally got his first goal of the season. And his second assist. Long gone are his dominant, 50/100 power-forward years. Backes is a filler on the Bruins. He shouldn't be that on your roster.
