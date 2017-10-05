Play

Bruins' David Backes: Sitting out Thursday

Backes (illness) won't take part in Thursday's Opening Night contest against Nashville.

The veteran center missed Wednesday's practice through the illness, as well, and will be hoping to recover in time for Monday's tilt with Colorado. With Backes in the press box, Sean Kuraly is slated to center the B's third line with Matt Beleskey and Frank Vatrano skating on his wings.

