Bruins' David Backes: Skates again Wednesday
Backes (leg) skated once again Wednesday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The same applies to fellow injured teammates Jake DeBrusk upper body), Charlie McAvoy (knee) and Zdeno Chara (upper body), with GM Don Sweeney suggesting that the four players are "closer than farther away." That blanket statement doesn't provide a specific timetable for Backes' possible return, so we'll consider the power forward day-to-day in advance of Thursday's game against the Lightning.
