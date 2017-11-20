Bruins' David Backes: Skates with team Monday
Backes, who is bouncing back from surgery to remove part of his colon, resumed skating with his teammates Monday, the Boston Herald reports.
While the veteran forward's presence on the ice is a step in the right direction, his return to game action is not imminent. Following his Nov. 2 surgery, an eight-week recovery was estimated and that hasn't changed, at least not at this stage.
