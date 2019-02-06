Bruins' David Backes: Slated to be a scratch

Backes is slated to be a scratch Wednesday night against the Rangers.

With Backes set to watch Wednesday's game from the press box, Danton Heinen is slated to re-enter the Bruins' mix up front. Through 44 games, Backes has logged just five goals and 13 points to go along with a minus-four rating. While the 34-year-old power forward brings veteran leadership and a physical presence to the table, his production hasn't been in line with his annual $6,000,000 salary cap hit. Still, the team no doubt hopes that Backes will eventually pick up the pace to the point that he can provide some needed secondary scoring down the stretch run and into the postseason.