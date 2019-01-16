Bruins' David Backes: Slated to be a scratch

Backes will be a scratch Wednesday night against the Flyers.

With four goals and 12 points in 38 games to date, Backes hasn't been producing on a level in line with his annual $6,000,000 salary cap hit. The 34-year-old does bring veteran leadership and a physical presence to the table, but his modest output on offense has the Bruins looking for a spark on their second line. With that in mind, Peter Cehlarik will man left wing on that trio with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk on Wednesday.