Bruins' David Backes: Slotting in for pivotal Game 4
Backes will draw into the lineup for Thursday's Game 4 against the Blue Jackets, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
The Bruins have struggled to generate traffic in front of Sergei Bobrovsky since their victory in Game 1, so they'll hope Backes will be able to join the action after being scratched for five consecutive contests and establish himself as a dominant net-front presence. The veteran winger will skate with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk on Boston's second line Thursday.
