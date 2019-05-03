Bruins' David Backes: Snags helper
Backes notched an assist in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Columbus.
Backes is expected to hold on to his spot in the lineup for Saturday's Game 5, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Considering the winger served as a healthy scratch for five straight games prior to Game 4, he will likely be on a short leash. Still, if Backes can continue to fill his role as a depth scoring option, he should be able to hold off Karson Kuhlman.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...