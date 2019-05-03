Bruins' David Backes: Snags helper

Backes notched an assist in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Columbus.

Backes is expected to hold on to his spot in the lineup for Saturday's Game 5, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Considering the winger served as a healthy scratch for five straight games prior to Game 4, he will likely be on a short leash. Still, if Backes can continue to fill his role as a depth scoring option, he should be able to hold off Karson Kuhlman.