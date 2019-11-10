Play

Bruins' David Backes: Still battling injury

Backes (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Backes has missed the last three games with the upper body injury. The veteran has been reportedly "feeling better," but still doesn't have a timetable for his return. He'll continue to manage his recovery, but there's not a clear indication as to when Backes will return to the lineup.

