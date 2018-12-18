Bruins' David Backes: Successful December
Backes assisted on the game's opening goal during a 4-0 win over the Canadiens on Monday.
After a long scoreless drought to open the season, Backes has had a nice December with five points in nine games. The 34-year-old veteran has been skating on the second line since Jake DeBrusk (concussion) was sidelined, but will most likely stick with Joakim Nordstrom and Colby Cave even when DeBrusk returns from injury.
