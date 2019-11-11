Bruins' David Backes: Surfaces on IR
Backes (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 2, per the NHL's official media site.
Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Backes won't play Tuesday against the Panthers, and he's unsure of when the 35-year-old will be ready to return, according to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe. Brett Ritchie (upper body) is out as well, so Zachary Senshyn will remain with the big club and work on the third line for the time being.
More News
-
Bruins' David Backes: Still battling injury•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Officially ruled out•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Absence likely to continue•
-
Bruins' David Backes: May have suffered concussion•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Leaves game after collision•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.