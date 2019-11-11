Bruins' David Backes: Surfaces on IR

Backes (upper body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 2, per the NHL's official media site.

Coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Backes won't play Tuesday against the Panthers, and he's unsure of when the 35-year-old will be ready to return, according to Matt Porter of The Boston Globe. Brett Ritchie (upper body) is out as well, so Zachary Senshyn will remain with the big club and work on the third line for the time being.