Bruins' David Backes: Surprise scratch Saturday
Backes (illness) isn't in the lineup against the Canucks on Saturday.
Although he's pointless thus far, Backes is effective on the penalty kill and has 11 hits and eight shots on goal in seven games. Ryan Donato will slot into the lineup, and updates on Backes' condition should surface after the game.
