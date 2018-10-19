Bruins' David Backes: Takes hit to head but returns to game
During Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers, Backes took a high hit from Matt Benning but returned to the game after spending awhile in the locker room.
Although Backes only ended up skating 6:28 in the game, he did return to the bench and saw ice time. The hit took place during the first period, and head coach Bruce Cassidy said he expected the NHL to take a look at the hit that sent the veteran center to the trainers. Considering Backes returned to the game, the hit doesn't seem to be a concern moving forward.
