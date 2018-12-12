Bruins' David Backes: Takes skate to face
Backes left Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes after taking Oliver Ekman-Larsson's skate to his face, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
It was a scary scene as Ekman-Larsson was falling to the ice and his skate blade incidentally made contact with Backes' face. Backes immediately left the ice and sprinted down the tunnel. The veteran forward is a tough player, but it would be surprising if he returns to this game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...