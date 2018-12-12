Bruins' David Backes: Takes skate to face

Backes left Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes after taking Oliver Ekman-Larsson's skate to his face, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

It was a scary scene as Ekman-Larsson was falling to the ice and his skate blade incidentally made contact with Backes' face. Backes immediately left the ice and sprinted down the tunnel. The veteran forward is a tough player, but it would be surprising if he returns to this game.