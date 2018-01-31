Bruins' David Backes: Takes the ice Wednesday
Backes, who left Tuesday's game against the Ducks with an unspecified issue, was on the ice for Wednesday's practice.
Meanwhile, teammates Noel Acciari and Anders Bjork were not out there Wednesday and with the team having only recalled one forward (Peter Cehlarik) after both Backes and Bjork were banged up Tuesday, it appears as though Backes has a solid shot to play Thursday night against the Blues.
