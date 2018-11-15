Bruins' David Backes: Tallies first point of the season
Backes was credited with an assist for his first point of the season during a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
It certainly was not the prettiest point as the puck just bounced off of him before David Pastrnak deposited the puck in the net. Backes had gone 12 games to start the season before registering his first point, and the Bruins are going to need him to get going offensively if the bottom six are going to factor into the scoresheet.
