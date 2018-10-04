Bruins' David Backes: Throws body around in blow out loss

Backes was responsible for three of the Bruins' 28 hits on the night while adding one shot on goal and a minor penalty.

Backes came out even in plus-minus despite the Capitals winning 7-0, although he was part of his team's abysmal penalty kill that let up four powerplay goals on six chances. Backes will be expected to continue racking up the hits as the season continues after coming in fifth on the team in that category with 137 last season. He should also get chances to chip in on the offense while playing with Ryan Donato on the third line, and even saw 1:28 of playing time on the power play during Wednesday's loss.