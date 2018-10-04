Bruins' David Backes: Throws body around in blowout loss

Backes was responsible for three of the Bruins' 28 hits in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Capitals while adding one shot on goal and a minor penalty.

Backes came out even in plus-minus despite the lopsided score, although he was part of his team's abysmal penalty kill that let up four power-play goals on six chances. He will be expected to continue racking up the hits after coming in fifth on the team in that category with 137 last season. Backes should also get chances to chip in offensively while playing with Ryan Donato on the third line, and even saw 1:28 of playing time on the power play during Wednesday's loss.