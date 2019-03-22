Bruins' David Backes: Tips in late goal
Backes tipped in a goal with only 22 seconds to go in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Devils.
It is Backes' first goal in 23 games as the 13-year veteran has settled into a fourth-line role with the Bruins. Despite his offensive slow-down, his effort is undeniable as he tallied a game-high five shots in Thursday's contest.
