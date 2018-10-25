Bruins' David Backes: Upper-body injury surfaces

Backes is dealing with an upper-body injury, but the Bruins are still hoping that he'll be able to hit the ice soon, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It's safe to deduce that Backes won't be available for Thursday's home game against the Flyers, especially since he's now dealing with an injury after missing the last two contests with an illness. At this point, it's anyone's guess if he'll be fit to play in Saturday's home clash with the Canadiens, but we'll keep you abreast of any developments concerning the versatile veteran forward.