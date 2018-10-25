Bruins' David Backes: Upper-body injury surfaces
Backes is dealing with an upper-body injury, but the Bruins are still hoping that he'll be able to hit the ice soon, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
It's safe to deduce that Backes won't be available for Thursday's home game against the Flyers, especially since he's now dealing with an injury after missing the last two contests with an illness. At this point, it's anyone's guess if he'll be fit to play in Saturday's home clash with the Canadiens, but we'll keep you abreast of any developments concerning the versatile veteran forward.
More News
-
Bruins' David Backes: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Surprise scratch Saturday•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Takes hit to head but returns to game•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Works on third line•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Logs 16:31 in ice time Thursday•
-
Bruins' David Backes: Throws body around in blowout loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.