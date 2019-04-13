Bruins' David Backes: Will dress Saturday

After being scratched in Game 1, Backes will play Saturday against Toronto.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy will insert Backes into the lineup, hoping the veteran's presence provides a jolt to his club, as a loss in Game 2 would put Boston behind the eightball. No word yet on where he'll skate in Boston's lineup, but Backes will likely occupy a bottom-six role. In 67 career playoff games, the 34-year-old has scored 15 goals to go along with 19 assists.

