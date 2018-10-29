Bruins' David Backes: Will not play Tuesday

Backes (upper body) skated Monday but will not play against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Backes has not played since injuring himself Oct. 18 against the Oilers. Sitting out Tuesday's contest gives the Bruins' forward four days of extra rest before Saturday's game in Nashville. In seven games this season, the 34-year-old is without a point and doesn't deserve a regular spot in fantasy lineups until his production improves.