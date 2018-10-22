Bruins' David Backes: Will not play Tuesday

Backes (illness) returned to Boston on Monday and will not play Tuesday in Ottawa.

According to head coach Bruce Cassidy, Backes was not feeling well and the team felt it was best that he return home to have some tests done by the team's medical staff. At this point, the illness doesn't figure to keep Backes sidelined for long.

More News
Our Latest Stories