Bruins' David Backes: Works on third line

Backes skated on the Bruins' third line at practice Sunday.

Early on this season, coach Bruce Cassidy continues to tinker with his line combos, so it looks like Backes could center Danton Heinen and Andres Bjork in Monday's game against the Senators. With Backes moving up in the lineup, Sean Kuraly worked on the Bruins' fourth line at practice Sunday, per Matt Porter of The Boston Globe. If Backes clicks with Heinen and Bjork, it would help solidify the team's third line, which has been a work in progress as the Cassidy seeks to to fill the void created by the free agent loss of pivot Riley Nash.