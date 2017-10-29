Bruins' David Krejci: Absence confirmed

Krejci (back) will not take part in Monday's contest with Columbus.

The B's have been without Krejci for the past three games, and in those most recent two, David Backes has taken the Czech's place as the team's No. 2 center. This move has hurt the Bruins' scoring, with three combined goals in those games, while Backes and linemates David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk have gone pointless in that span. Needless to say, Boston is feeling the absence of Krejci and his six points in as many games, and will be hoping that he'll recover in time to play Thursday against Vegas.