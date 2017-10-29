Bruins' David Krejci: Absence confirmed
Krejci (back) will not take part in Monday's contest with Columbus.
The B's have been without Krejci for the past three games, and in those most recent two, David Backes has taken the Czech's place as the team's No. 2 center. This move has hurt the Bruins' scoring, with three combined goals in those games, while Backes and linemates David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk have gone pointless in that span. Needless to say, Boston is feeling the absence of Krejci and his six points in as many games, and will be hoping that he'll recover in time to play Thursday against Vegas.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...