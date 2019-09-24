Bruins' David Krejci: Absent from practice

Krejci (lower body) didn't practice Tuesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

The Bruins have yet to reveal any information regarding the severity of Krejci's lower-body injury, but at this point there's no reason to believe that he's in any danger of missing the team's Oct. 3 regular-season opener against Dallas. However, the veteran forward should be considered a longshot for Wednesday's preseason matchup with New Jersey.