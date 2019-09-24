Bruins' David Krejci: Absent from practice
Krejci (lower body) didn't practice Tuesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
The Bruins have yet to reveal any information regarding the severity of Krejci's lower-body injury, but at this point there's no reason to believe that he's in any danger of missing the team's Oct. 3 regular-season opener against Dallas. However, the veteran forward should be considered a longshot for Wednesday's preseason matchup with New Jersey.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.