Bruins' David Krejci: Aiming for Tuesday return
Krejci (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Blues or Sunday against the Rangers, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Krejci is targeting a return Tuesday against the Sharks, and that seems realistic considering he participated in Saturday's morning skate. He'll remain on IR until then, and Charlie Coyle is slated to center the second line in Krejci's place.
